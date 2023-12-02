PM Modi meets Guterres, Sunak, other leaders on COP28 sidelines

DUBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the UN climate summit here and highlighted India’s initiatives and progress in achieving climate goals.



During the meeting, Modi thanked Guterres for his support during India’s G20 Presidency.

“Both leaders exchanged views on priorities and concerns of the Global South related to Climate Action, climate finance, technology and reforms of the multilateral governance and financial institutions, including the UN,” a statement by the External Affairs Ministry said in New Delhi.

The UN Secretary-General appreciated India’s efforts in the areas of sustainable development, climate action, multilateral development bank reforms, and Disaster management under the G20 Presidency, it said.

Guterres also welcomed the Prime Minister’s Green Credit Initiative.

The UN Secretary-General affirmed to work with India to build on the achievements of India’s Presidency and take them forward at the UN Summit of the Future 2024.

Modi had a hectic day-long schedule as he addressed four sessions at the UN’s climate change conference here, met various world leaders and also held some bilateral meetings. Along with other world leaders, he also participated in what was described as the Family Photo’.

The Prime Minister met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

“An excellent interaction with UK PM Rishi Sunak during the COP28 Dubai Summit ... Strong India-UK friendship helps create a better future for the coming generations,” Modi said on X.

“Met my friend, President Lula and discussed a wide range of issues. Strong India-Brazil friendship will enhance efforts to further global good,” Modi said about his meetings on the sidelines of COP 28 World Climate Action Summit.

Modi also met Israeli President Isaac Herzog and underscored India’s support for an early and durable resolution of the Israel-Palestine issue through dialogue and diplomacy.

He met Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“Productive interaction with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain. India deeply values the strong and enduring ties with Bahrain,” he said.

Modi also had a “refreshing exchange of ideas” with Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands. The prime minister also had “meaningful conversations” with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon.

The Prime Minister also met Jordan’s King Abdullah II on the sidelines at COP28.

“Our discussions were enriching and reflective of our nations’ deep-rooted friendship. Looking forward to strengthening our ties further,” Modi said on X.