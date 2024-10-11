PM Modi meets counterparts from Japan and New Zealand

Vientiane (Laos): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a “very productive” meeting with newly-appointed Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba here during which they discussed ways to enhance cooperation in different areas, including infrastructure, connectivity and defence.

Separately, Prime Minister Modi also met his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon on the margins of the ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane.

Modi, who is in the Laotian capital on a two-day visit, met Ishiba on the sidelines of the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and congratulated him on his new responsibility and wished him success in leading Japan to greater heights.

“Had a very productive meeting with PM Ishiba. I’m happy to have met him just a few days after he became Japan’s PM. Our talks included ways to enhance cooperation in infrastructure, connectivity, defence and more. Boosting cultural linkages was also discussed,” Modi said in a post on X.

Ishiba was appointed Japan’s prime minister just last week. He replaced Fumio Kishida, who stepped down to pave the way for a fresh leader.

The Prime Minister underscored that India will continue to accord the highest priority to its ties with Japan, a trusted friend and strategic partner, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

“The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership through enhanced cooperation in a wide range of areas including trade and investment, infrastructure development, defence and security, semiconductors, skilling, culture and people-to-people exchanges,” the MEA said.

Both leaders emphasised that India and Japan are indispensable partners for a peaceful, safe, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region and renewed their commitment to working together to achieve this goal, the statement said.

“The two leaders looked forward to the next India-Japan annual summit,” it added.

During his meeting with New Zealand counterpart Luxon, Prime Minister Modi discussed cooperation in sectors such as economic cooperation, tourism, education and innovation. It was the first meeting between the two leaders.

“Had an excellent meeting with the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Mr. Christopher Luxon. We value our friendship with New Zealand, bound together by a commitment to democracy, freedom and rule of law. Our talks covered sectors such as economic cooperation, tourism, education and innovation,” Modi said in a post on X.

His office said the two leaders discussed ways to deepen the India-New Zealand partnership in various sectors, including trade and investment, defence, education, agriculture, space tech, and more.

In a statement, the MEA said that the two Prime Ministers discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across a range of areas, including trade and investment, defence and security, renewable energy, education, dairy, agri-tech, sports, tourism, space, and people-to-people ties. “They noted that frequent high-level contacts have imparted a strong momentum to bilateral relations. In this context, they recalled the recent visit of the President of India to New Zealand, which was a huge success,” it said. Prime Minister Modi welcomed New Zealand’s decision to join the International Solar Alliance.

The two leaders renewed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in the multilateral fora and reiterated their commitment to take the India-New Zealand relationship to greater heights.

Modi extended an invitation to Prime Minister Luxon to visit India on mutually convenient dates, which he accepted.