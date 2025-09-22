PM Modi makes impossible possible: VP Radhakrishnan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi can make the impossible possible, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan said on Monday, highlighting the former's relations with world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who have described the prime minister as their good friend.

Addressing an event to release two sets of speeches delivered by the prime minister, the vice president said despite the United States imposing 50 per cent tariffs on India, Trump has always hailed Modi as his "great friend".

Similarly, Chinese President Xi shares good relations with Prime Minister Modi "in spite of differences of international politics", the vice president said.

Addressing his first public event here after assuming office as vice president, Radhakrishnan said, "Though 50 per cent duty has been put on India by America, Trump is always saying Modi ji is my great friend. Even in that situation, he has not said that I am against Modi. He is always saying I am for Modi."

Radhakrishnan said the prime minister is also a close friend of Russian President Putin.

"...at the same time, Xi also, in spite of the differences in international politics, is a good friend of Modi ji. That we have seen today," he said, and asserted "that is why he makes the impossible possible".

Referring to Modi's approach, he said the prime minister does things for the masses with a pure heart and does not expect anything in return.

He described the prime minister as "a living inspiration for millions across the country and abroad, who motivates people through his own conduct to give their very best, who has grown from being a representative of the common man to a true people's leader".

He said Modi's determination has shown people how the impossible can be made possible -- "namumkin ko mumkin karna, asambhav ko sambhav karna...”

Quoting Swami Vivekananda -- "arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached" -- the vice president said that every speech of the prime minister carries the message of persistence, determination, and public welfare.

Addressing the event, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chair Harivansh said the prime minister speaks the language of the people and speaks for them.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said when government schemes were launched in the past, they used to work as "band aid" but after Modi came to power, he turned around the mindset on a bigger scale of outreach of the programmes.

Modi uses politics for public service, and every decision taken by him is based on the greater good of society, Vaishnaw said.