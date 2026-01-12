PM Modi likely to visit Andamans on Jan 23

Sri Vijaya Puram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit here on January 23 to participate in the celebrations of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s 129th birth anniversary in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said on Sunday.

During his tour to the archipelago, the PM is expected to hoist the national flag and deliver a public speech at the Netaji Stadium, where Subhas Chandra Bose had unfurled the Tricolour on December 30, 1943, they said.

Then, the Netaji Stadium was known as Gymkhana Ground.

The Central government has been observing Netaji’s birth anniversary as the Parakram Diwas to honour his selfless service to the nation.

“The PM is likely to visit Sri Vijaya Puram to participate in the celebrations of Netaji’s 129th birth anniversary on January 23. He is expected to hoist the national flag and deliver a public speech,” one of the officials said.

Modi is expected to pay floral tributes at the statue of Netaji at Marina Park here, he said.

“The prime minister is likely to lay a wreath at the Martyrs Column in Sri Vijaya Puram and visit the Cellular Jail to pay tribute to Veer Savarkar,” the official said.