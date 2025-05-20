PM Modi likely to attend Sikkim’s 50th statehood anniv celebrations

Gangtok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Sikkim on May 29 to take part in the celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of its statehood, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said.

He said the final confirmation from the Prime Minister’s Office about the proposed visit is yet to be received, but all other formalities have already been completed.

“Around 1 lakh people will be present at the Paljor Stadium to greet the PM that day. Earlier, we planned the programme at Manan Kendra, but that place could not accommodate such a large crowd, so we changed the venue,” Tamang told reporters on Sunday, adding: “The PM wholeheartedly wants to visit the state to greet the people on the historic occasion. More or less, the confirmation has come. It is a historic occasion for the state as well as the country, which is why the PM will definitely visit.”