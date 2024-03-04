PM Modi launches Rs 56,000 crore development projects in Telangana

ALIDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated multiple power, rail and road projects and laid the foundation stone for others, totalling more than Rs 56,000 crore, in Telangana, where Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of Congress received him and shared the dais with him.



In his brief address, the Prime Minister highlighted India’s economic growth.

He said that more than 25 crore people have risen out of poverty, and attributed it to his government’s welfare schemes. He stressed that such campaigns will be further amplified in the next five years.

Modi said the projects worth Rs 56,000 crore will write a new chapter of development in several states.

Today, India is the “only country” in the world that has emerged as a large economy by clocking 8.4 per cent growth in the previous quarter, he said, adding that India’s growth rate has been a point of discussion across the world for the past 3-4 days. “With this pace, India will become the third largest economy in the world.”

State Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took part in the PM’s official function here. Union Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy was also present.

It’s after a long while that a CM of Telangana has received PM Modi and shared the dais with him at an official event. When BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao was chief minister, he had skipped the PM’s official visits to the state on several occasions.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said the land of Adilabad is witnessing development projects related not only to Telangana but the entire country, as more than 30 such projects worth more than Rs 56,000 crore are either being inaugurated or their foundation stone being laid today.

The PM noted that the central government and Telangana state have both completed 10 years and said the government has been providing all possible assistance to the state to fulfil the dreams of its people.

Recalling the alleged earlier neglect of regions like Telangana, the PM said there has been higher allocation for development of the state in the past 10 years. “For us, development means development of the poorest of the poor, development of Dalits, tribal people, backward people and the deprived,” he said.

Revanth Reddy, in his address, said the PM was like a “big brother” and that the state needs his support for it to progress like Gujarat, Modi’s home-state.

Telangana, a Congress-ruled state, does not want a confrontation with the Centre and desires cordial relations, he stressed.