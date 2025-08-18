PM Modi launches Rs 2,000 crore development projects for Haryana

Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated and dedicated to the nation two major development projects worth Rs 2,000 crore that will directly benefit Haryana. These include two new four-lane connectivity roads to Sonipat and Bahadurgarh under the Urban Extension Road-2 (UER-2) project.

The projects are part of the larger Dwarka Expressway and UER-2 National Highway initiative connecting Delhi and Haryana, developed at a total cost of about Rs 11,000 crore.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, expressing gratitude to the Centre, said the day marked a golden chapter in Haryana’s development story, particularly for the NCR region. “These key projects will not only boost exports, imports and investments by ensuring direct connectivity from Kundli, Sonipat, Bahadurgarh, Gurugram and Manesar to Delhi Airport, but will also provide long-awaited relief from traffic congestion,” he said. Saini hailed the projects as milestones towards the vision of “Developed India – Developed Haryana” and credited Prime Minister Modi’s visionary leadership for elevating infrastructure growth to “unprecedented heights.”

The CM said that under PM Modi’s leadership, India has emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economy and is moving rapidly towards becoming the third-largest, with infrastructure expansion taking place in mission mode nationwide.

Separately, Saini launched 19 projects worth over Rs 206.32 crore in Narwana Assembly constituency.