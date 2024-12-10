PM Modi launches nationwide ‘Bima Sakhi Yojana’ from Panipat

Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the nationwide ‘Bima Sakhi Yojana’ from Panipat, Haryana that aims to increase the financial awareness of women thereby empowering women and making them insurance agents.

The Yojana is specifically designed to empower woman falling in the age group of 18 to 70 years who are atleast Class X pass.

As ‘Bima Sakhis’, the women will receive training and a stipend for the first three years to ensure financial proficiency and awareness of insurance. These women then can subsequently work as LIC agents. Reflecting on the success of the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign, which began in Panipat in 2015, the Prime Minister acknowledged its positive impact not just in Haryana but across the country. He said that Panipat has become a symbol of women empowerment and progress.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister also virtually laid the foundation stone for the main campus of Maharana Pratap Horticultural University in Karnal. On this occasion, the Prime Minister symbolically handed over the ‘Bima Sakhi Niyukti Patras’ to 5 women from Haryana, Karnataka, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. These ‘Patras’ were handed over to about 25,000 ‘Bima Sakhis’ across the country.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister of State, Krishan Pal, Haryana Cabinet ministers, Shruti Choudhry and Kumari Arti Singh Rao also remained present on this occasion.

PM Modi expressed his deep connection with Haryana, highlighting the state’s role in promoting world peace and religious teachings, especially through the International Gita Mahotsav being held in Kurukshetra.

The PM expressed gratitude to the people of Haryana for re-electing the BJP government for a third consecutive term, noting that the slogan ‘Ek Hai-To Safe Hain’ had become a model for the nation.

The Prime Minister also lauded Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s government, highlighting that after coming to power, in just a few months, CM Saini’s government is gaining praises from all over the country. The entire country has seen that as soon as the state government was formed, government jobs were given to the youth without any ‘Parchi Kharchi’. He assured the people of Haryana that the double engine government formed for the third consecutive will further accelerate the pace of development of the state.

Delivering the welcome address on the occasion, Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman said that this year’s Budget presented in July 2024, Rs 3.3 lakh crore have been earmarked for women-related schemes in the country.