PM Modi launches development projects, flags off new train services in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched various developmental projects and flagged off new train services in Kerala. Modi flagged off three Amrit Bharat Express trains and a Thrissur-Guruvayur passenger train which will help to enhance regional rail connectivity between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In addition, he laid the foundation stone for a CSIR-NIIST Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub here and launched the PM SVANidhi Credit Card-- a UPI-linked, interest-free revolving credit facility. Modi also disbursed loan amounts and credit cards to several beneficiaries under the PM SVANidhi scheme. Besides these, he laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Radiosurgery Centre at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in the city and inaugurated the new Poojappura Head Post Office.