PM Modi launches dev projects worth over `19,600 cr in Odisha

Chandikhole (Odisha): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore in Odisha’s Jajpur district. Modi said the BJP-led central government was committed to the development of eastern India, which is filled with natural resources.



“Our government works for the present as well as for the future, with the aim of making a Viksit Bharat’ (developed India),” he said during a programme here.

The projects that were launched are related to different sectors, including Oil & Gas, Railways, Road, Transport & Highways and Atomic Energy.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Bishweswar Tudu were also present on the occasion.

Moreover, the prime minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects worth more than Rs 7,200 crore at Sangareddy, about 60 km from Hyderabad.

Reiterating his commitment for Telangana’s progress, the PM said he works with the spirit that states’ development is the country’s growth. “I believe in the mantra of rashtra vikas (development of nation) through vikas (development) of the states,” the prime minister said, highlighting the government’s working ideology.

“Today 140 crore Indians are determined for Viksit Bharat (developed India),” he said at an official event here. It was essential to have modern infrastructure for a developed India. Therefore, the Centre had allocated Rs 11 lakh crore towards infrastructure in this year’s budget and the Centre wanted Telangana to get the maximum benefit from it, he said.

Since the last 10 years, the union government was continuously working to take Telangana to new heights of development, he said. Recalling that he had launched development projects worth Rs 56,000 crore from Adilabad in the state on Monday, Modi said development initiatives worth about Rs 7,000 crore were started at Sangareddy town today. The projects are related to multiple key sectors such as road, rail, petroleum and natural gas. The prime minister, who inaugurated the Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) centre, called it a major gift to Telangana in the aviation sector. This center is the first of its kind and will give new recognition to Telangana in the field. This will provide a research and development platform for aviation startups in the country, he said.

The CARO center, which was set up at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad by the Airports Authority of India to upgrade and enhance research and development (R&D) activities in the civil aviation sector, is built at a cost of more than Rs 350 crore. “Telangana is known as the gateway to South India,” Modi said, and highlighted the government’s efforts to improve rail connectivity and services in the state with the electrification and doubling of rail lines taking place at a fast pace.

During the programme, the prime minister inaugurated the doubling and electrification of the Sanathnagar-Moula Ali rail line along with six new station buildings. Modi also flagged off the inaugural MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport Service) Train Service from Ghatkesar-Lingampalli via Moula Ali-Sanathnagar. This train service extends the popular suburban train service in the Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin city regions to new areas for the first time.

The PM, who also inaugurated the Indian Oil Paradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline, said it will carry petroleum products in a cheaper and environmentally sustainable way.

The 1,212-km product pipeline with a capacity of 4.5 MMTPA traverses through the states of Odisha (329 km), Andhra Pradesh (723 km) and Telangana (160 km). The pipeline will ensure safe and economical transportation of petroleum products from Paradip Refinery to delivery stations at Visakhapatnam, Atchutapuram, and Vijayawada (in Andhra Pradesh), and Malkapur near Hyderabad. Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation for three National Highway projects.

The two National Highway projects that the prime minister inaugurated include four laning of 40 km long Kandi to Ramsanpalle section of NH-161. The project is a part of Indore - Hyderabad Economic Corridor and will facilitate seamless passenger and freight movement between Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

The section will also substantially reduce travel time between Hyderabad and Nanded by about three hours. The prime minister also inaugurated the upgradation of 47 km long Miryalaguda to Kodad Section of NH-167 to two lanes with paved shoulders. The improved connectivity will boost tourism as well as economic activity and industries in the region. He also laid the foundation stone for the six-laning of the 29 km long Pune-Hyderabad Section of NH-65. The project will provide improved connectivity to major industrial centres in Telangana like Pashamylaram industrial area near Patancheru.