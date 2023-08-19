PM Modi lauds feat of Jan Dhan accounts crossing 50-crore mark

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the feat of the number of Jan Dhan accounts crossing the 50-crore mark as a significant milestone. It is heartening to see that more than half of these accounts belong to women, Modi posted on X.



The Union Finance Ministry said on Friday that the total number of Jan Dhan accounts in the country has crossed the 50-crore mark, with 56 per cent of them belonging to women.

About 67 per cent of these accounts have been opened in rural and semi-urban areas, the ministry said in a statement.

Terming it a significant milestone, Modi said, “It is heartening to see that more than half of these accounts belong to our Nari Shakti. With 67% of accounts opened in rural and semi-urban areas, we are also ensuring that the benefits of financial inclusion reach every corner of our nation.”

The total deposits in the Jan Dhan accounts are above Rs 2.03 lakh crore while around 34 crore RuPay cards have been issued with these accounts free of cost, the finance ministry said. The Modi government launched a massive nationwide exercise in 2014 to open Jan Dhan bank accounts to boost financial inclusion with the aim of making a host of financial services, including direct benefit transfers, accessible to the poor.

Meanwhile, in another development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed happiness that Meghalaya’s pineapples are getting the recognition they deserve in domestic and international markets. He said it is also empowering the farmers of the state. “Happy to see Meghalaya’s Pineapples receiving the recognition they deserve both domestically and internationally. Such endeavors not only celebrate our diverse agricultural heritage but also empower our farmers,” Modi said in X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had tweeted that pineapples from the state are on display at the Dilli Haat.

According to the chief minister, pineapples from the state having high brix value are sought after in the markets.

“Pineapples with its sweetness measuring high brix value of 16-18 is gradually making it a sought after fruit by retailers like Reliance apart from being exported to other countries,” he tweeted.