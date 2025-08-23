PM Modi inaugurates three new metro routes in Kolkata

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone of the six-lane Kona Expressway project, worth over Rs 1,200 crore, besides inaugurating three new metro routes in Kolkata.

The 7.2 km-long Kona Expressway will significantly boost connectivity between Howrah, adjoining rural areas and Kolkata, cutting down travel time by hours and giving a major push to trade, commerce and tourism in the region, officials said.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister flagged off the three new metro services spanning the Green, Yellow and Orange lines, covering 13.61 km, which officials termed as a “defining moment” in the city’s metro journey that began in 1984.

“It is a matter of pride that India boasts the third-largest metro network in the world. Remarkably, prior to 2014, the country had only 250 km of metro routes. Today, that figure has exceeded 1,000 km,” the PM said.

In Kolkata, the metro network has also witnessed significant expansion, with the addition of seven new stations. These developments will greatly enhance the ease of living and commuting for the residents of the metropolis, he said.

“This marks a big step towards improved urban mobility and seamless connectivity. Cities like Kolkata are a rich identity of both India’s history and our future,” the PM said. He said the newly inaugurated routes will ensure “ease of living and travel for the people of Kolkata.”

PM Modi said the Union government is doing everything for progress of Bengal.

“From Purulia to Howrah, MEMU train has been introduced, while nine Vande Bharat trains and two Amrut Bharat trains were introduced,” he added.

He stressed that the six-lane elevated Kona Expressway will significantly enhance connectivity and become a “game changer for Bengal in its progress.”

The Green Line extension between Sealdah and Esplanade (2.45 km) will provide the first seamless metro link between the two busiest railway terminals in the metropolis — Howrah and Sealdah. What takes nearly 50 minutes by road through snarled traffic will now take about 11 minutes underground. For air travellers, the Yellow Line stretch from Noapara to Jai Hind Bimanbandar (6.77 km) will, for the first time in 41 years, connect the airport directly with the city’s metro grid.

With the inauguration of the new routes, nearly 9.15 lakh passengers can travel by Kolkata Metro every day.