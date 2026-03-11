PM Modi inaugurates projects worth over Rs 10,000 cr in Kerala

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated and dedicated to the nation several key development projects worth over Rs 10,000 crore in Kerala during his visit to the state. The prime minister launched projects of different central ministries, including the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Ministry of Rural Development, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the Ministry of Railways during programmes in the coastal city. Modi laid the foundation stone for a Polypropylene unit, worth over Rs 5,500 crore, at the Kochi Refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), inaugurated two major highway projects, each built at a cost of over Rs 2,000 crore, and dedicated to the nation initiatives worth Rs 142 crore in the railway sector.

The PM also flagged off a new train service aimed at improving connectivity and strengthening sustainable transport in the region. During the programme, Modi also inaugurated three redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme--Shoranur Junction, Kuttippuram Railway Station and Changanassery Railway Station. Developed at a total cost of about Rs 52 crore, the stations have been modernised with improved passenger facilities, better circulating areas and enhanced accessibility.