PM Modi inaugurates international cricket stadium in Varanasi

Lucknow: While inaugurating an international cricket stadium in his Parlaimentary constituency of Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the stadium would not only serve as a haven for sportspersons but also breathe life into the economy of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Purvanchal.



Addressing the gathering in Bhojpuri, the Prime Minister expressed his profound joy at revisiting the sacred city of Banaras. He drew a spiritual parallel, saying: “The moon and Kashi are two abodes of ‘Shiv Shakti,’ and today I congratulate you from one of these abodes of Shiv Shakti for our victory in landing on the other.”

PM underscored the stadium’s transformative potential, particularly for the youth of Purvanchal, terming it a boon for the region. He also noted the auspiciousness of the day, coinciding with a month since India’s Chandrayaan had landed on the Shiva Shakti Point on the moon.

Ganjari, the stadium’s location, strategically connects the revered Mata Vindhyavasini Dham and the city of Kashi.

Paying homage to former Union minister Rajnarayan, who hailed from the nearby village of Motikot, the Prime Minister highlighted the stadium’s spiritual significance, paying obeisance to Lord Mahadev. “The stadium is expected to host numerous cricket matches, providing players with a training ground for international contests,” he said.

In his address, PM Modi pointed to the growing need for such sporting venues, with an increasing number of cricket matches on the horizon. He positioned this stadium as a shining star that would meet the escalating demand for modern sports infrastructure across Purvanchal.

The Prime Minister asserted that the stadium would be a powerful emblem of India’s promising future. He expressed gratitude to Kashi for its unwavering support in every development endeavor, emphasizing that without the blessings and cooperation of the city, achieving development goals would be impossible.

PM Modi also highlighted the far-reaching impact of sports infrastructure, stating that it not only elevates the sports sector but also significantly stimulates the local economy. Anticipating a surge in events and visitors, he emphasized the subsequent benefits to various sectors, including hospitality, catering, transportation, and sports coaching.

“I am envisioning a flourishing sports industry in Varanasi as a result of this monumental project,” Modi said.

As a representative of Kashi in the Parliament, PM Narendra Modi shared his thoughts on the transformative changes occurring in the region.

In addition to the new International Cricket Stadium, a significant investment of Rs 400 crore is allocated for the reconstruction of Sigra Stadium, aiming to develop comprehensive facilities for over 50 sports. The PM highlighted other ongoing developments, including the synthetic track in Bada Lalpur, basketball courts, and traditional Akhara facilities.

Later in the day, the PM inaugurated 16 Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas of the state, constructed at a cost of Rs 1,115 crore. He met with some of the students studying in Varanasi’s school at Karsada at Rudraksh International Convention Centre, Sigra, where he commended Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for utilising funds for the welfare of construction workers and shaping the future of underprivileged children.