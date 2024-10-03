PM Modi inaugurates Gaushala with bio-CNG Plant, launches projects worth Rs 685 cr in MP

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the ‘Lal Tipara Gaushala’ along with a bio-CNG plant in Gwalior and launched various development projects worth Rs 685 crore for civic bodies in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The inauguration took place on Swachhta Diwas, observed every year on October 2, in the honour of Gandhi Jayanti. On this occasion, PM Modi inaugurated the country’s first advanced and self-reliant gaushala (cow shelter) in Gwalior. The event also marked the launch of a 100 TDP (ton per day) capacity bio-CNG (compressed natural gas) plant based on cattle dung, at a cost of Rs 32 crore.

The bio-CNG plant, capable of producing three tonnes of natural gas per day from 100 tonnes of cattle dung, has been established in collaboration with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) under the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. In addition to producing natural gas, the plant will also generate 20 tonnes of high-quality organic manure. IOCL will assist in both the operation and maintenance of the facility. The Gwalior Municipal Corporation (GMC), which operates the gaushala, contributed Rs 5 crore towards the plant’s construction.

Additionally, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 685 crore across civic bodies in Madhya Pradesh. These projects are part of the Swachh Bharat Mission and AMRUT Yojana.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the programme via video conference from Bhopal, where the closing ceremony of the Swachhata Hi Sewa Pakhwada was being held.

The Pakhwada, which began on September 17, the birthday of PM Modi, concluded on October 2 with the birth anniversary of

Mahatma Gandhi.

In his address, CM Yadav praised the Prime Minister for launching the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan a decade ago, calling it a “commendable step.” He remarked: “Sanitation workers are dedicated to keeping us healthy. Their work is challenging and requires great courage, much like soldiers who sacrifice their lives to protect the country.”

The Chief Minister emphasised that a commitment to cleanliness is the truest tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. He also highlighted PM Modi’s initiative to construct toilets in every village, which has brought significant relief to women across the country.

CM Yadav announced that more than 42,500 cleanliness activities were organised in 413 urban bodies throughout the state, with massive public participation during the Swachhata Hi Sewa Pakhwada. He assured that the state government would extend all possible support to Namo-Upvan.

During the event, the Chief Minister honoured individuals and organisations that excelled in the Swachhata Hi Sewa-2024 campaign. He also virtually interacted with Safai Mitras from Ujjain and commended their dedication to their work.

Furthermore, CM Yadav distributed compassionate appointment certificates to the dependents of 26 employees of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation who had died while on duty. The Chief Minister also performed a virtual bhoomi pujan for sewerage and water supply projects in 19 urban bodies across the state.