PM Modi inaugurates 8 medical & nursing colleges in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated three medical colleges as well as five nursing colleges in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday from New Delhi.

PM Modi also launched a virtual 100-bed hospital in Indore and the administrative complex ‘Kautilya Bhawan’ at AIIMS Bhopal.

The state-level function to mark Dhanvantri Jayanti was organised in Mandsaur where MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addressed the gathering.

Strengthening the state’s healthcare infrastructure, new medical colleges were set up in Neemuch, Mandsaur and Seoni, as well as nursing colleges in Shivpuri, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Dhar and Khandwa.

On this occasion, the PM spoke about the growing global recognition of Ayurveda, with over 150 countries observing the Ayurveda Day.

The PM remarked: “This Dhanteras symbolises prosperity and health, embodying the essence of Indian culture and philosophy.”

Reflecting on the government’s commitment to healthcare, PM Modi highlighted recent advancements combining ayurveda with modern medicine, particularly the pivotal role played by the All India Institute of Ayurveda.

During the state-level function, appointment letters were distributed virtually to 512 newly inducted ayurvedic doctors, and Rs 1,624 crore was transferred directly to 81 lakh farmers’ accounts under the CM’s Kisan Welfare Scheme. Further bolstering the region’s infrastructure, CM Yadav also inaugurated development projects in Mandsaur totalling

Rs 167 crores.

Keeping in mind the potential of medicinal plant cultivation in the region, CM Yadav announced an upcoming industry conclave would be held in Mandsaur and Neemuch to promote the horticulture sector.

Yadav also announced that Ayurvedic doctors can now serve up to age 65 from 62. He further announced that 12 new medical colleges are set to open, significantly increasing the capacity and reach of medical education and services in the state.

As part of his visit, CM Yadav launched the “Mann Se Mandsaur” website, offering essential support and resources to locals.

CM Yadav celebrated Diwali with the orphan children who lost their parents to the Covid-19 pandemic by distributing fireworks and gifts.

Deputy CM Jagdish Devda, minister Inder Singh Parmar and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.