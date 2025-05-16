PM Modi holds meeting to explore future plans for fisheries sector

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed on modernising the fisheries sector through smart harbours and markets, and the use of drones to transport and market the catch.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress and future plans of the fisheries sector with a focus on deep-sea fishing and seafood exports, the PM said there is a need to move towards a healthier system of functioning so as to add value to the supply chain.

He also called for using drones as per technical protocols for the transportation of fresh fish from the production centres to the nearby markets in cities and towns in consultation with the civil aviation authorities, a statement said.

Modi underlined the need for improvements in processing and packaging of the produce, while the facilitation of investments from the private sector was also discussed at the meeting.

Speaking on the use of technology, the prime minister said that similar to agro tech in the agriculture sector, adoption of fish tech in the fisheries sector should be enhanced for improving the production, processing and marketing practices.

In a post on X, the prime minister said, “Chaired a meeting on ways to further strengthen the fisheries sector. We attach great importance to this area and have worked extensively to improve infrastructure relating to the sector and also ensure greater access to credit as well as markets for our fishermen.”

The meeting, he said, included brainstorming on how to improve exports and increase the focus on deep-sea fishing.

Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj, Lalan Singh, and senior PMO and ministry officials were part of the deliberations.

Modi said taking up fish production in the ‘Amrit Sarovars’ will not only improve the sustenance of these water bodies but also improve the livelihoods of the fishermen.

Ornamental fisheries also need to be promoted as an avenue for income generation, the statement said.