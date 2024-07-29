PM Modi holds deliberations with BJP-ruled states CMs, Dy CMs

New Delhi: The chief ministers of BJP-ruled states made presentations on various development schemes going on in their states as the party’s top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held deliberations with them over governance issues for a second consecutive day on Sunday.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and J P Nadda, who is also the national president of the party, were part of the meeting.

The two-day ‘mukhyamantri parishad’ began on Saturday. In his remarks, Modi has emphasised the need to ensure saturation coverage of welfare schemes going on in the BJP-ruled states, saying they should be seen as an example of good governance.

He, sources said, noted the efforts of the BJP-run govts to help different sections of society, especially the poor. He said on X on Saturday, “Our Party is working tirelessly to further good governance and fulfil the aspirations of the people.”

The “mukhyamantri parishad” organised by the BJP at regular intervals is aimed at reviewing key schemes in states, following the best governance practices and the delivery of central government welfare initiatives.

Chief ministers Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Bhajanlal Sharma (Rajasthan) and Mohan Charan Majhi (Odisha) were among the leaders who attended the meeting here.