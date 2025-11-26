PM Modi hoists saffron Dharma Dhwaj atop Ayodhya Ram Temple

Ayodhya (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hoisted the saffron Dharma Dhwaj atop the Ram temple in Ayodhya, marking the formal completion of the grand structure and declaring that “centuries-old wounds” were beginning to heal as a 500-year-long resolve had reached its conclusion. The ceremony, held during the auspicious Abhijeet Muhurt and coinciding with Vivah Panchami, took place in the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Modi, making his fifth visit to Ayodhya as prime minister, arrived in the temple town to a large road show in which crowds lined the route and showered flower petals while Ram Dhun played from public speaker systems. With hundreds of artistes performing folk, classical and devotional pieces across the city, Ayodhya had the appearance of a vast cultural arena under a detailed security plan.

Calling the occasion “unique” and “divine”, the prime minister said the flag, adorned with the Sun symbol, the sacred syllable Om and the Kovidara tree, would stand as a symbol of the victory of truth over falsehood. “Today, the entire nation and the world are immersed in Ram. Centuries-old wounds are healing, centuries-long pain is finding closure, as the resolve that burned for 500 years finally reached fulfilment,” he said. Modi had earlier presided over the foundation stone ceremony of the temple complex on August 5, 2020, alongside Bhagwat.

The road to construction began after the Supreme Court’s unanimous verdict of November 9, 2019, which paved the way for the formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The Centre announced the trust on February 5, 2020. The Pran Pratishtha of the idol was carried out on January 22, 2022, and the Ram Darbar was opened to the public on June 14, 2025.

Addressing the gathering, Modi said India must “awaken the Ram within” as it works toward the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. He said Ram should be understood as a value system, a discipline and a guiding direction for the country. He urged citizens to break free from the “mentality of slavery” linked to the colonial period. Referring to Thomas Macaulay, he said, “Macaulay sowed the seeds of separating India from its roots 190 years ago. We gained Independence but not freedom from inferiority.” He suggested that the coming decade should be spent reversing this mindset.

He also said colonial-era distortions had produced the belief that India adopted democracy from external sources. “India is the mother of democracy. It is in our DNA,” he said, citing a thousand-year-old Tamil inscription that records democratic processes.

Modi said Ayodhya was emerging as a blend of antiquity and modernity. “The Ayodhya of the Treta Yuga gave humanity its moral code. The Ayodhya of the 21st century is giving the world a new model of development.” He added that the transformation of the temple town had been accelerated by nearly 45 crore devotees who had visited since the consecration on January 22, 2024. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the day brought a deep sense of satisfaction to those who had sacrificed their lives for the movement. “Today is a day of great significance for all of us,” he said. Mentioning former VHP chief Ashok Singhal and seers who worked for decades, Bhagwat noted that many who did not live to witness the ceremony had longed for it. Explaining the symbolism of the saffron flag, he said it represented dharma and the values required to guide society. “Trees stand in the sun and provide shade and fruit to others. Similarly, our lives too must be rooted in righteousness,” he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the event as “the beginning of a new era” and said the temple reflected the “faith, honour and self-pride” of 140 crore Indians. He said the flag atop the shrine stood for truth, justice, dignity and national dharma. Recalling the long struggle for the temple, he said it had been carried forward for generations through unwavering belief. He added that Ayodhya, once a neglected space, had now become a “global spiritual capital”.

Tuesday’s ceremony drew thousands of devotees who filled the temple premises from early morning, chanting “Jai Shri Ram” as rituals began for the hoisting of the 22-foot by 11-foot saffron flag atop the 161-foot spire. Officials said the flag was made of parachute-grade cloth and secured with a thick nylon rope.

Among the notable invitees was Iqbal Ansari, the son of the late Hashim Ansari, one of the earliest litigants in the Babri mosque case. However, local Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad said he had not been invited and claimed it was because of his Dalit identity, a charge the BJP rejected.

Across Monday and Tuesday, Ayodhya hosted large-scale cultural programmes staged by the Uttar Pradesh Culture Department. Performances spanned the entire city, from Maharshi Valmiki Airport to Ram ki Paidi. Artistes presented Brij, Awadhi, Bundelkhandi, Purvanchali and Terai folk traditions, including Mayur dance of Mathura, Rai of Jhansi, Faruwahi, Badhawa and Karwaha of Ayodhya, Avadhi songs from Lucknow, Karma and Barhasinga of Sonbhadra, Dhedhiya of Prayagraj, Dhobiya of Azamgarh and the Vantangiya tradition of Gorakhpur. Musicians from Bhatkhande Culture University performed shehnai, sarangi, pakhawaj, flute, sarod and sitar pieces, while Sufi singers, Brij folk vocalists and bhajan groups drew strong attendance.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the Dhwaj Arohan on Vivah Panchami symbolised Sanatan faith and national identity. “Artistes from different regions recreated the aura of the Treta Yuga,” he said.

Pilgrims and visiting seers described the moment as one they never expected to witness. Ninety-five-year-old Devendranand Giri said he could not have imagined seeing the temple completed in his lifetime.

The temple complex contains five mandaps, namely Nritya, Rang, Sabha, Prarthana and Kirtan. Restored heritage structures include the ancient Shiv Mandir at Kuber Tila and the historic Sita Koop. The idol of Ram Lalla is placed in the Garbhagriha, reached by climbing 32 steps from the Singh Dwar.

Throughout the day, Ayodhya was under a tight security arrangement, with officials deploying nearly 7,000 personnel, including ATS commandos, across the city.