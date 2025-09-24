‘PM Modi has transformed Antyodaya from philosophy to a tool of inclusive growth’

The political history of India is replete with leaders who steered the nation in different times but very few among them considered politics not a privilege, but a medium of service to people, dedication, and resolve. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was one such great soul who used politics as a tool to uplift those living on the margins of society. He propounded the principle that the true test of nation-building lies in whether the fruits of development reach the last man standing in the queue.

For him, Antyodaya was not merely a political slogan, but a mantra for life. He used to say:

“The goal of our politics should not be the attainment of power, but the uplift of society through service.”

Today, as we celebrate the 109th birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, it is necessary to remember how his philosophy remains relevant even today. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only imbibed this spirit of Antyodaya but also made it the cornerstone of his policies and style of governance and working.

It would not be an exaggeration to say that under the leadership of PM Modi, Antyodaya has been transformed from an idea or philosophy into a practical form of development, a tool to serve the masses. During his tenure of more than twelve years as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, and now, for more than eleven years as the Prime Minister of India, Modi has placed the poor, the deprived, the farmer, the women, and the last person standing in the queue at the centre of every policy and scheme.

On May 26, 2014, when Narendra Modi took charge of the nation as its ‘Pradhan Sevak’, India was grappling with several challenges—social and economic inequality, widespread poverty, and neglect of the marginalised sections of society. Given this scenario, on August 15, 2014, in his very first Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, he took the bold step of connecting the poor with the banking system; the poor who would hesitate to even approach a bank.

Through the ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana’, more than 560 million bank accounts were opened, opening the door for the poor to financial inclusion. This was not just a scheme to open accounts, but a revolutionary step that placed the poor on the first ladder of financial self-reliance. It secured their earnings from middlemen, enabled direct transfer of benefits, and brought them into the mainstream of national economy.

The spirit of Antyodaya was carried to every household kitchen through the ‘Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana’. Generations of mothers and sisters who cooked on smoky stoves were given LPG connections, ensuring not just their health and safety, but also restoring their dignity. More than a mere change of fuel, it was a great campaign to improve the quality of life of women.

Pandit Deendayal’s vision of Antyodaya was exemplified on a large scale during the global COVID-19 pandemic when the world was battling health, food, and job crises. Concerned over the plight of the poor, PM Modi launched the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’ under which free ration is being provided to 800 million poor families since March, 2020. With its extension until January, 2029, it has been ensured that the stove in no household goes cold, and no family goes to bed hungry. More than an act of compassion, this step was a prof of the resilience and sensitivity of India’s governance.

With a view to ensuring health security, ‘Ayushman Bharat Yojana’ was launched to provide free healthcare coverage to the poor. ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi’ delivered Rs 6,000 annually directly into the bank accounts of 110 million small farmers, giving them financial support. ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’ gave millions of poor families a roof over the head, Jal Jeevan Mission aimed to deliver tap water to every home, while Digital India connected villages with the power of technology. All these reflect what Deendayal Ji once said: “True development is that which ensures facilities, opportunities, and dignity to the very last individual.”

In his third term as the Prime Minister, Modi continues to take forward the spirit of Antyodaya. The Drone Didi Yojana is a shining example. By training rural women in the use of drone technology for agricultural purposes, this scheme is not only making them self-reliant but also opening for them new avenues of entrepreneurship. Today, these women are being recognized as Lakhpati Didis — a living example of the journey from Antyodaya to empowerment.

Antyodaya is no longer viewed as a charity; it is a matter of the poor’s right and opportunity. This philosophy has not only helped India to become the world’s fourth-largest growing economy but also emerge as a global model of inclusive development, and a force to reckon with. This proves that when the focus of the leadership rests on the last person, development does not remain confined to statistics but gets reflected in the uplift of every section of society.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya had said: “The true measure of success in politics is whether it reaches the weakest and the smallest in society, and makes their life better.” On the 109th birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, we are reminded of his principle: “Mansa, Vacha, Karmana Yaha Samakriyate”---when mind, speech, and actions are aligned with truth and sincerity, the pace of nation-building becomes unstoppable. When politics becomes synonymous with service and dedication, progress does not remain limited to policy documents, but descends as a light into the lives of millions of poor citizens.”

Manohar Lal (Union Minister of Power, Housing and Urban Affairs)