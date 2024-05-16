‘PM Modi has lost confidence as people want political change’

Nashik: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has lost his confidence as people want political change this time.

Interacting with media persons here, Pawar said, “I visited many places to campaign during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. People’s mindset is towards (political) change now and Modi has lost his confidence due to it. There is a favourable condition for the

Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state.”

He also criticised Ajit Pawar-led NCP’s leader Praful Patel for placing a ‘jiretop’, the headgear that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj used to wear, on PM Modi’s head.