PM Modi hails civic polls win in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Celebrating a significant political win in the long-time Left stronghold of Thiruvananthapuram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared warm moments with civic leaders at a public event here. Modi warmly embraced Mayor V V Rajesh, patted him on the back and raised his hand as they waved to the large crowd gathered at Putharikandam Maidan.

As Deputy Mayor Asha Nath bent to touch the PM’s feet, Modi bowed before her with folded hands. He made a similar gesture towards Karamana Jayan, BJP Thiruvananthapuram (Central) district president. BJP State president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and NDA convener Tushar Vellappally welcomed the prime minister and presented him with idols of Lord Ayyappa. Rajesh gifted Modi figurines of Lord Ganapathy and Lord Vishnu reclining on the serpent Anantha. In his address, the mayor said a blueprint outlining the problems faced by the state capital and its development potential had been presented to the PM.