PM Modi greets Thai PM on re-election

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Anutin Charnvirakul on his re-election as the prime minister of Thailand and said he was looking forward to working closely with him to further deepen the multifaceted strategic partnership between the two nations.

Charnvirakul won a vote in parliament on Thursday to remain in office.

“Heartiest congratulations to Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul on his election as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand. I look forward to working closely with him. Together, we will further deepen the multifaceted India-Thailand Strategic Partnership,” Modi said in a post on X.

The PM said India-Thailand ties are rooted in shared civilisational heritage, close cultural connect and vibrant people-to-people ties.

“India and Thailand remain united in our shared aspirations for peace, progress and prosperity for our peoples,” Modi said.

Charnvirakul, the leader of the Bhum Jai Thai Party, garnered 293 votes, exceeding the required majority of 498 members who attended the session in the House of Representatives.

He is expected to take office in a few days.