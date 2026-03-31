PM Modi greets people on Mahavir Jayanti

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti on Tuesday and said the life and teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir continue to illuminate the path of truth, non-violence and compassion.

He said Bhagwan Mahavir's ideals are spiritually uplifting and also deeply relevant in today's world and his emphasis on equality and kindness reminds people of everyone's shared responsibility towards society.

"Best wishes on the sacred occasion of Bhagwan Mahavir Janma Kalyanak. The life and teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir continue to illuminate the path of truth, non-violence and compassion," Modi said in a post on X.

"May the thoughts of Bhagwan Mahavir always give strength and hope to humanity," he said.

The prime minister also shared a few pictures of the Samrat Samprati Museum at Koba Tirth in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, which he will inaugurate on Tuesday.

The museum is named after Samrat Samprati, the grandson of Emperor Ashoka and a revered figure in Jain tradition known for his commitment to non-violence and propagation of Jainism. It showcases the rich historical, cultural and spiritual legacy of Jainism.

Located within the Mahavir Jain Aradhana Kendra campus, the museum features seven distinct wings, each dedicated to unique aspects of India's civilisational traditions.

It offers visitors a comprehensive journey through centuries of knowledge and heritage.