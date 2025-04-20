PM Modi greets people on Easter

New Delhi: Greeting people on Easter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished that the sacred occasion inspired hope, renewal and compassion in everyone.

Modi said in a post on X, "Wishing everyone a blessed and joyous Easter. This Easter is special because world over, the Jubilee Year is being observed with immense fervour."

He added, "May this sacred occasion inspire hope, renewal and compassion in every person. May there be joy and harmony all around."

Easter commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.