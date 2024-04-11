PM Modi greets Maldives President on Eid; highlights civilisational linkages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday warmly greeted Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, the government and the people of the archipelago nation on the occasion of Eid and also highlighted the cultural and civilisational linkages between the two countries.

“As we celebrate Eid al-Fitr with traditional fervour, people across the world are reminded of the values of compassion, brotherhood and togetherness, which are essential in building a peaceful and inclusive world that we all aspire for,” Prime Minister Modi said in his greetings to President Muizzu.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister of India @NarendraModi extended warm greetings to His Excellency President of Maldives Dr. @MMuizzu, the Government & the people of the Republic of Maldives,” the Indian High Commission here said in a post on X.

In his message, Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the cultural and civilisational linkages shared by India and Maldives that go back in time.

The India-Maldives ties have come under stress as President Muizzu, widely seen as a pro-China leader, maintained after assuming charge as the president in November that he will keep his election promise of evicting Indian military personnel from his country. agencies