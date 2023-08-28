PM Modi flags concerns over bias in AI; calls for ethical use

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for a global framework for ethical use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as he flagged concerns surrounding bias in such modern technologies and their impact on the society.



Days ahead of the G20 Summit, the prime minister also made a strong case for developing an integrated approach to deal with issues concerning cryptocurrencies.

Modi, addressing B20 Summit India 2023 organised by CII, said India is preparing a global framework for Green Credit and urged industry leaders to adopt life and businesses with emphasis on planet positive actions.

Highlighting issues concerning climate change, energy sector crisis, food supply chain imbalance, water security, Modi said such matters have a big impact on business and to combat these challenges, there is a need to increase common efforts.

“Now, there is a challenge related to cryptocurrencies. There is a need for more and more integrated approach in this matter. I think, a global framework should be created for this, in which all stakeholders are taken care of,” Modi said at the gathering attended by global and domestic business leaders.

A similar approach, he said, is needed regarding artificial intelligence as well.

“Today, the world is showing a lot of excitement regarding AI. But amidst the excitement there are also some ethical considerations. Regarding skilling and re-skilling, concern is being raised about algorithm bias and its impact on the society. Such issues also have to be resolved together,” he added.

Modi called business communities and governments to work together to ensure usage of ethical AI as “we have to sense the potential disruptions in different sectors. This problem has to be solved under the global framework.”

The prime minister asked for a reconsideration of the traditional approach to business, stating they should go beyond brand and sales.

He said, “as a business, we also have to focus on creating an ecosystem that will benefit us in the long term”.

Modi stressed that businesses should focus on improving the purchasing power of more and more people as a self-centric approach will harm everyone.

Referring to a similar challenge of uneven availability and universal need in critical material and rare earth metals, Modi said, “If those who have them do not look at them as global responsibility then it will promote a new model of colonialism.”

He also underlined that a profitable market can be sustained when there is a balance in the interests of producers and consumers, and it also applies to nations.

He said treating other countries only as a market will not work, and added it will eventually harm the producing countries sooner or later. The way forward is to make everyone equal partners in this progress.