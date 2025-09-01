PM Modi exhorts people to take pride in ‘swadeshi’ products

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon people to take pride in “swadeshi” (made in India) products as the festival season peaks in the coming weeks, stressing the mantra of “vocal for local” and the path of “aatmanirbhar Bharat” will lead to a developed India.

Everything that is needed in life should be “swadeshi”, he said in the ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme, repeatedly emphasising his point at a time when he has doubled down on the need for the country to become self-reliant amid a dip in the ties with the US after President Donald Trump imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

As different parts of the country celebrate Ganesh festival, and Durga Puja and Diwali approach, he said people should never forget about “swadeshi” products during the festivals, be it in purchasing gifts, clothes, decor items or anything else.

He stated, “Say with pride this is swadeshi, say with pride this is swadeshi, say with pride this is swadeshi. We have to move forward with this feeling. The only mantra is vocal for local, the only path is Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the only goal is developed India.”

In his monthly broadcast, Modi said love for the Ramayana and Indian culture is now reaching every corner of the world, while noting that a 51-feet-tall statue of the lord was unveiled at Mississauga in Canada earlier this month.

A unique exhibition was held in Vladivostok, a very cold region of Russia, this month, in which paintings made by Russian children on different themes of the Ramayana were showcased, he added. “It is indeed heartening to see the growing awareness of Indian culture in different parts of the world.”

In his interactive programme, the Prime Minister also noted with anguish the havoc natural disasters have wreaked during the rainy season. “This monsoon season, natural disasters are testing the country,” Modi said.

“At places, homes were destroyed; at others, fields were submerged; families were ruined in large numbers. Elsewhere, bridges were swept away by gushing water; roads were washed away; people’s lives were enmeshed in danger. These incidents have saddened every Indian,” he said.

The PM added that the national and state emergency forces have toiled day and night to help people. Modern technology and resources, such as thermal cameras, life detectors, sniffer dogs and drone surveillance have been deployed in rescue and relief works, he added.

Security forces, local population, social workers, doctors and the administration have made every possible effort in this hour of crisis, Modi said.

In the 125th episode of Mann Ki Baat, he highlighted two major achievements of Jammu and Kashmir amid the devastating natural calamity -- the first day-night cricket match in Pulwama and the ‘Khelo India Water Sports Festival’ at Dal Lake in Srinagar.