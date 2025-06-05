PM Modi emphasises strength of indigenous weapons in Council of Ministers meeting

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that indigenous weapons have proved their might and showed that they were second to none as he chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, sources said.

He highlighted the changing nature of warfare, an apparent reference to the large-scale deployment of drones in the recent conflict with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, and said 'Make in India' weapons and platforms will be a priority for the government, they said.

Modi asked his Council of Ministers to aim high and work in overdrive to achieve the goals.

The meeting witnessed a presentation that asserted India's strength in the conflict against Pakistan.

It was also highlighted, a source said, that Pakistan itself acknowledged the extensive damage inflicted on it during Operation Sindoor.

Another presentation highlighted "standout achievements" of different ministries. These achievements are likely to be taken to the masses as the Modi government celebrates the first anniversary of its third term on June 9.

This was the first Union Council of Ministers meeting after Operation Sindoor.

Sources said condolences were extended to the kin of the victims of the Bengaluru stampede, which left at least 11 dead.

The cabinet secretary made a presentation on the achievements of the Modi government in its 11 years.

Ministries of commerce and industry, and jal shakti were among the departments that made a presentation on Vision 2047.

The health ministry spoke about the problem of obesity and the need for a healthy lifestyle in the meeting that lasted for over three and a half hours. Modi lay a stress on improving the quality of services and ramping up manufacturing.