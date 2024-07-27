PM Modi defends ‘Agnipath’ scheme, Oppn accuses him of doing ‘petty politics’

Drass (Kargil): Amid demands from the Opposition and some of the ruling NDA allies for a review of the controversial ‘Agnipath’ military recruitment scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday strongly defended it, saying the scheme is an example of necessary reforms undertaken by the Army.



He accused the opposition of playing politics over the recruitment process aimed at keeping the average age in armed forces young.

In his address on ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ here to mark the 25th anniversary of victory in Kargil war, PM Modi said some people were playing politics over a sensitive issue related to national security and rubbished claims that the ‘Agnipath’ scheme was launched to save pension money.

“The aim of ‘Agnipath’ is to make the forces young...The aim of ‘Agnipath’ is to keep the armies continuously fit for war,” he said.

“Unfortunately, such a sensitive issue related to national security has been made a subject of politics by some people. Some people are playing politics of lies for their personal interests even on this reform of the army,” he said.

“For decades, there have been discussions in Parliament and various committees on making the armed forces younger. The average age of Indian soldiers being higher than the global average has been a matter of concern,” he added.

Hitting out at the opposition, Modi said, “These are the same people who weakened our forces by committing scams worth thousands of crores of rupees in the forces.”

In turn, the Opposition parties slammed PM Modi over his claims concerning the ‘Agnipath’ scheme while paying tribute to martyrs on ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ and demanded a review of the scheme.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other party leaders accused the prime minister of indulging in “petty politics” over the ‘Agnipath’ issue and said the prime minister’s remarks that his government implemented the scheme at the behest of the Army was a “blatant lie”.

“It is very unfortunate and deplorable that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is doing petty politics even on occasions like paying tribute to martyrs on ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’. No Prime Minister has ever done this before,” Kharge said.

“Modi ji is saying that his government implemented the Agnipath scheme at the behest of the Army. This is a blatant lie and an unforgivable insult to our valiant armed forces. Modi ji, it is you who is spreading lies!” he said in a post on X.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused Modi of “lying” even on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

“He (Modi) says the ‘Agnipath/Agniveer’ scheme was introduced by the Army. General MM Naravane, who was Army chief at that time, has written that the scheme came as a complete surprise to the Army and as a ‘bolt from the blue’ to the Navy and Air Force. Modi is now trying to evade responsibility for this disastrous scheme,” he said in a post on X.

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram termed ‘Agnipath’ an “ill-conceived scheme”.

“Modern warfare and modern military campaigns require a professional army which is tremendously technology oriented. Agniveer scheme

neither gives training nor does it give Commission. It does not equip a soldier for modern warfare,” he said.

Congress MP Ranjit Ranjan asserted that when his party comes to power, the scheme will be scrapped.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji said the scheme needs to be reviewed as it does not provide any social security to the ‘Agniveers’.

“But there should be a review of the ‘Agniveer’ scheme. We should think about the soldiers on whom the whole nation of 140 crore people relies. What would happen to them after four years when they become unemployed?” the JMM MP posed.

The Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen dismissed the prime minister’s remarks that the ‘Agniveer’ scheme is intended to keep the force young.

“The Army has always been young, perhaps the prime minister does not know... They get voluntary retirement while they are young. They serve the nation, we respect them,” she said.

Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav said the old recruitment system was better as it ensured the future of the soldiers and their families were secure. With Agency Inputs