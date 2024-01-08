PM Modi congratulates Sheikh Hasina on her poll victory

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, on Monday for securing a record fourth straight term in office and said India is committed to further strengthening its enduring and people-centric partnership with the neighbouring country.



Hasina secured a record fourth straight term as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh as her Awami League party won two-thirds of the seats in the general election marred by sporadic violence and a boycott by the main opposition, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and its allies.

In a post on X, Modi said: “Spoke to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her on her victory for a historic fourth consecutive term in the Parliamentary elections.”

“I also congratulate the people of Bangladesh for the successful conduct of elections. We are committed to further strengthen our enduring and people-centric partnership with Bangladesh,” the Prime Minister said.

The Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pranay Kumar Verma on Monday called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and conveyed the greetings on behalf of his country on her re-election and the victory of her Awami League party for the fourth straight term.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said India is a ‘great friend’ of Bangladesh and the two neighbours have resolved many problems bilaterally, a day after she won an overwhelming majority in the general elections and secured a record fourth straight term.

“We consider India as our next-door neighbour. We had many problems but we resolved it bilaterally. So, I really appreciate that we have a wonderful relationship with India,” she said.

The 76-year-old leader, who has been ruling the strategically located South Asian nation since 2009, secured a fifth overall term in the one-sided election on Sunday, which witnessed a low turnout.

She said that the main focus of her government in the next five years will be on

economic progress.