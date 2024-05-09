PM Modi condoles demise of head of Believers Eastern Church

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of the head of Kerala-based Believers Eastern Church, Athanasius Yohan I, saying he will be remembered for his service to society.

The 74-year-old Metropolitan, who met with a car accident in the United States on May 7, died in a hospital in Dallas on Wednesday.

"I am pained by the passing away of the Metropolitan of Believers Eastern Church, Moran Mor Athanasius Yohan. He will be remembered for his service to society and emphasis on improving the quality of life of the downtrodden. My thoughts are with his family and all devotees of the Believers Church. May his soul rest in peace," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

Apart from Modi, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V. Satheesan, are among those who condoled the demise of Athanasius Yohan.

"Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of H.H Moran Mor Athanasius Yohan I Metropolitan, Believers Eastern Church. He served Church& society with a vision on healthcare, education & tribal welfare. May his soul RIP," Khan said in the message posted on 'X'.

In his message, Vijayan said the passing away of the Metropolitan is a great loss to the Church, ecumenical movements, and the general public.

"He took the lead in forming the Believers Eastern Church and growing the church to a level where it makes great contributions in the fields of health, education, and welfare in Kerala, other Indian states, and foreign countries," Vijayan said in a statement.

Satheesan said the Metropolitan was a personality who extended a helping hand in the fields of health and education.

"The death of the Metropolitan is a great loss to the Believers Church and its followers," Satheesan said.

Athanasius Yohan I had sustained some serious injuries, mainly to the head and chest, in the car accident that occurred on May 7.

“He passed away due to sudden cardiac arrest in a hospital in Dallas, Texas, where he had been receiving treatment since his accident,” a Church official said on Wednesday evening.