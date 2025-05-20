PM Modi chairs meeting to review progress of work in tourism sector

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting here to review the progress of work in the country's tourism sector, officials said. Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, his deputy in the Tourism Ministry Suresh Gopi, Union Tourism Secretary V Vidyavathi and other senior officials attended the meeting. "The Prime Minister chaired a meeting today to review the progress of work in the tourism sector," a senior official said.