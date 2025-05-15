PM Modi chairs meeting to review progress of fisheries sector, aims to focus on seafood export

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the progress and future plans of the Fisheries sector. The plans are to advance the Fisheries sector while focusing on deep-sea fishing and seafood exports. This comes days after the Department of Fisheries, under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, unveiled Rs 255 Crores worth of fisheries projects on April 28 in Mumbai. For this, the ministry organised “Coastal States Fisheries Meet: 2025”, where Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh inaugurated and laid the foundation for key projects for seven coastal states and UTs with a total outlay of Rs 255.30 crores under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), underscoring the commitment of the government for advancing the fisheries sector in the coastal states and UTs.

The fisheries sector in India plays a crucial role in supporting rural livelihoods and contributing to the country's national economy. With a vast coastline and an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of 2.02 million square kilometres, India boasts rich marine resources. The marine fisheries sector in India harbours significant potential, estimated at 5.31 million tonnes. Coastal states and Union Territories, which include around 3,477 coastal fishing villages, produce 72 per cent of the country's total fish production and account for 76 per cent of India's total seafood exports. The Ministry also launched a set of key initiatives aimed at strengthening marine fisheries and promoting sustainable practices, including the Marine Fisheries Census Operations, the Turtle Excluder Device (TED) project, and the release of the Standard Operating Procedure for the Vessel Communication and Support System.