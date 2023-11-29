PM Modi chairs Cabinet meeting, stresses on development initiative

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a crucial Union Cabinet meeting at his residence on Tuesday evening, focusing on the government’s development programs, including the ongoing ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.’



The meeting, held at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, emphasised the need for active participation of Union ministers in the mega outreach campaign.

During the two-hour meeting, presentations were made by the agricultural secretary and the information and broadcasting secretary, shedding light on the progress of schemes like Kisan Credit Card, rural housing, Ujjwala, and the PM Svanidhi Yojana.

PM Modi urged senior ministers to ensure that citizens in their constituencies benefit from these welfare schemes and instructed them to effectively communicate the impact of various programs.

As part of the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra,’ a massive Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) initiative is underway, utilising over 2,500 mobile performing vans and 200 mobile theatre vans.

These vehicles, branded with different government schemes, are covering 2.55 lakh gram panchayats and urban areas across the country.

In light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for early next year, PM Modi stressed that this is the last opportunity to reach out to beneficiaries.

He highlighted that the campaign has already led to the issuance of around 12 lakh new Ayushman cards, signalling a significant response to the government’s initiatives.

The meeting also underscored a “whole-of-government approach,” with the Ministry of Agriculture overseeing the rural campaign and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting leading the urban initiative.

PM Modi initiated the yatra from Khunti, Jharkhand, on November 15, flagging off specially-designed IEC vans to mark the occasion.

Sources reveal that the prime minister addressed preparations for the upcoming winter session, urging thorough groundwork and detailed responses to parliamentary questions.

The comprehensive approach adopted by the government aims to maximise the impact of developmental schemes and ensure their benefits reach all sections of society.