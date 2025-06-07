PM Modi calls for on-time completion of pending projects

New Delhi: As the NDA government marks 11 years in power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a stern directive to his ministers and officials, urging them to complete all pending projects from previous terms and ensure that new ones are executed within two to two-and-a-half years.

While the Centre is highlighting its achievements, especially for the middle class, Modi’s message underscores the importance of timely delivery in governance.

At the same time, PM Modi raised alarm at growing obesity and corresponding diseases among young people and ordered promotion of sport and physical exercise in schools and colleges.

Moreover, he also focused on enhancing education and nutrition in far-flung schools.

On 5 June, the government published a report entitled ‘The Middle Class Story: Steady Progress and Supportive Governance’, detailing tax reforms, housing, healthcare, transport, and digital access.

The report informs that more than 410 million Ayushman Cards have been distributed under Ayushman Bharat, facilitating nearly 86 million hospitalisations worth Rs 1.19 trillion.

All citizens above the age of 70 years are now insured, irrespective of income. The ‘Jan Aushadhi’ programme has now grown to more than 16,469 stores, providing cut-price medicines and saving Rs 38,000 crore for Indian households.

In skill training and education, 16.3 million young people have been trained under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana’, and 4 million apprentices have been placed under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme. The number of ITIs has increased from 9,977 in 2014 to 14,615 in 2025. A Rs 60,000 crore scheme was just approved to upgrade ITIs across the country.

Tax reforms have also been a major contributor, with the zero-tax level increased to Rs 12.75 lakh and conventional deduction enhanced to Rs 75,000.