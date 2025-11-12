PM Modi calls for energy cooperation and increasing connectivity

Thimphu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India and Bhutan are connected not just by borders, but also by cultures, as he called for energy cooperation and increasing connectivity between the two neighbours.

“Connectivity creates opportunity and opportunity creates prosperity. With this goal in mind, a decision has been made to connect the cities of Gelephu and Samtse to India’s vast rail network in the near future,” Modi said while speaking at an event at Changlimethang Stadium to mark the 70th birth anniversary of Bhutan’s former king Jigme Singye Wangchuck.

The Prime Minister said the completion of this project will provide easier access for the industries in Bhutan and Bhutanese farmers to India’s vast market.

He said the two countries are also rapidly progressing on border infrastructure.

Modi said India is also extending all possible support to the vision of Gelephu Mindfulness City, a dream project of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. “In the near future, India will also be building an immigration

checkpoint near Gelephu to further facilitate visitors and investors coming here,” he added.

The PM said the energy partnership between the two countries is further accelerating, recalling that the foundation of the India-Bhutan Hydropower Partnership was laid under the leadership of the former King.

He praised the Bhutanese leadership’s vision of Sustainable Development and Environment First, saying it helped Bhutan become the world’s first carbon-negative country. “This is an extraordinary achievement. Today, Bhutan is one of the world’s leading countries in per-capita renewable energy generation,” he added.

Noting that Bhutan generates 100 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources, Modi said a new hydroelectric project with over 1,000 megawatts is being launched in Bhutan, increasing Bhutan’s hydropower capacity by 40 per cent.

He added that they are also working to resume another long-stalled hydroelectric project.

“Our partnership is not limited to hydroelectricity alone. We are now taking major steps together in solar energy. Important agreements related to this have also been signed today,” Modi said. with agency inputs