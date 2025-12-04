PM Modi calls for adoption of natural farming

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called upon all farmers of the country to think of pursuing natural farming, saying it can address multiple agricultural challenges such as rising dependence on chemical fertilisers and pesticides which affect soil fertility, moisture and long-term sustainability among others.

“I encouraged farmers to begin with ‘one acre, one season’. The outcomes from even a small plot can build confidence and inspire larger adoption,” he said in a post on LinkedIn.

Modi wrote that he attended the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025 in Coimbatore on November 19, when a group of farmers invited him to attend it and was awestruck to see that “people from diverse backgrounds, including scientists, FPO leaders, first-generation graduates, traditional cultivators and notably people who had left high-paying corporate careers, decided to return to their roots and pursue natural farming”.

“Natural farming, as we all know, draws from India’s traditional knowledge systems and modern ecological principles to cultivate crops without synthetic chemicals. It promotes diversified fields where plants, trees and livestock coexist to support natural biodiversity. The approach relies on recycling farm residues and enhancing soil health through mulching and aeration, rather than external inputs,” he stated.

“This Summit in Coimbatore will forever remain a part of my memory! It indicated a shift in mindset, imagination and confidence with which India’s farmers and agri-entrepreneurs are shaping the future of agriculture,” he added.

Modi mentioned that the programme included an interaction with farmers from Tamil Nadu in which they showcased their efforts in natural farming and “I was amazed!”

“I met people whose life journeys and commitment to doing something new were noteworthy,” he added.

Citing instances of individual entrepreneurs, he said that there was a farmer who managed nearly 10 acres of multi-layered agriculture with bananas, coconuts, papaya, pepper and turmeric.

“He maintains 60 desi cows, 400 goats and local poultry,” Modi wrote.

“Another farmer has dedicated himself to preserving native rice varieties like Mapillai Samba and Karuppu Kavuni. He focuses on value-added products, creating health mixes, puffed rice, chocolates and protein bars,” he added.

The Prime Minister praised a first-generation graduate, who runs a 15-acre natural farm and has trained over 3,000 farmers, supplying nearly 30 tonnes of vegetables every month.