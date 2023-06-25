PM Modi & BJP recall ‘dark days’ on 48th anniversary of Emergency

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet colleagues on Sunday recalled the “dark days” of Emergency, describing those days as an “unforgettable period” in the country’s history that was “totally opposite” to the Constitutional values.



On the 48th anniversary of the Emergency declared by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, several Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju, Smriti Irani, Pralhad Joshi, Nitin Gadkari, and Arjun Ram Meghwal lashed out at the Congress, saying its leadership had jailed millions overnight, keeping the “ego of a family above national interest.” “I pay homage to all those courageous people who resisted the Emergency and worked to strengthen our democratic spirit. The #DarkDaysOfEmergency remain an unforgettable period in our history, totally opposite to the values our Constitution celebrates,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

The BJP’s strong recall of the Emergency came days after the opposition parties, including the Congress, in Patna accused the Modi-led government of “trampling democratic rights” and “undermining democratic institutions.” Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that the imposition of Emergency was a “selfish” power struggle and continues to remain a symbol of Congress’ “dictatorial mentality”.

“On this day in 1975, a family imposed an Emergency in the country, taking away the rights of the people and killing democracy, fearing losing power from their hands,” Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Imposition of Emergency for selfish power struggle is a symbol of Congress’ dictatorial mentality and an indelible taint on the party,” he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: “Today, democracy is alive in India due to the contribution of those who fought during the Emergency, went to jail and suffered torture. The coming generations of India can never forget their contribution.”

BJP president J P Nadda also took to Twitter to slam the imposition of Emergency.

“On June 25, 1975, a family due to its dictatorial tendencies killed the country’s great democracy and imposed a stigma like Emergency,” he said. He said the tyranny of hundreds of years of foreign rule pales in comparison to the “ruthlessness” of the Emergency.

“In such difficult times, I bow down to all the patriots who fought for the establishment of democracy by enduring immense tortures,” Nadda said. BJP put out a series of tweets recalling how civic rights and press freedom were suspended during the “painful period of unbridled incarcerations, atrocities and torture”.

“Around 1,40,000 people were arrested without trial during the Emergency period,” the BJP said on Twitter and attached a poster with Indira Gandhi’s photo along with the words “the darkest chapter of Indian democracy”.

“The repressive policies, power-hungry and dictatorial mentality of the Congress imposed an Emergency on June 25, 1975 and put an indelible stain on Indian democracy,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said.