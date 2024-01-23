PM Modi, BJP leaders light 'Ram Jyoti' at their homes after Ram temple consecration

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and several other BJP leaders lit ‘diyas’ (lamps) at their residence on Monday following the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Modi took to X to share photos lighting a ‘diya’ in front of a photograph of the Ram statue from the Ayodhya temple at his official 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

The prime minister had urged the devotees to light ‘Ram Jyoti’ at home and celebrate a ‘mini Diwali’ to mark the consecration ceremony.

The defence minister also shared photographs on X lighting a ‘Ram Jyoti’ at his residence.

“Today Ram Lalla is seated in his new, divine and grand temple in Ayodhya Dham. The whole country is celebrating Diwali. On this auspicious occasion, lighting a ‘Ram Jyoti’ at home with family,” Singh said.

Gadkari was joined at his residence by the students from a school for hearing impaired children, who participated in the prayers with the minister and his family.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also lit a ‘diya’ at his residence here and said this is a “historic day”.