PM Modi betrayed Ladakh, alleges Congress

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “betrayed” the people of Ladakh, the Congress top brass alleged on Tuesday with party leader Rahul Gandhi also demanding a judicial probe into the death of four protesters in police firing in the union territory.

Among those killed in Ladakh on Wednesday was Kargil war veteran Tsewang Tharchin.

Both Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Gandhi centred their social media posts on the anguish surrounding his death.

Kharge posted a video of Tharchin’s father on X and said Ladakh’s sorrow is the sorrow of the entire nation.

“Shaheed Tsewang Tarchin fulfilled his duty towards Mother India in the Kargil War... What did he get in return? A bullet from the Modi government in Ladakh! The father was also in the army, the son was also in the army,” Kharge said.

“When our 20 brave soldiers sacrificed their lives for the country at the LAC in Ladakh in Galwan, Modi Ji himself gave China a CLEAN CHIT! If he didn’t remember the valor of our brave soldiers then, what chance is there now? Those who can give

China a CLEAN CHIT, what respect will they show for the martyrdom of brave soldiers like our Tsewang Tharchin!” he said.

This is the BJP’s hollow nationalism, Kharge claimed.

Gandhi, who is on a four-nation tour of South America, posted the same video of Tharchin’s father and said, “Father in the army, son in the army - patriotism runs in their blood. Yet the BJP government shot and killed this brave son of the nation, simply because he stood up for Ladakh and his rights.”

The father’s pain-filled eyes ask one question, is this the reward for serving the nation today, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said in his post in Hindi.