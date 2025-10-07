PM Modi begins 25th year as head of govt

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday began his 25th year as the head of a government, asserting that improving the lives of people and contributing to the progress of this great nation have been his constant endeavour.

He noted in a series of posts on X that he had taken oath on this day in 2001 as Gujarat’s chief minister for the first time and emphasised on the changes first his home state and then the country witnessed on his watch.

“Thanks to the continuous blessings of my fellow Indians, I am entering my 25th year of serving as the head of a Government. My gratitude to the people of India,” Modi said.

He added, “Through all these years, it has been my constant endeavour to improve the lives of our people and contribute to the progress of this great nation that has nurtured us all.”

Modi said India, which was marred by “the worst form of corruption, cronyism and policy paralysis” during the UPA government, is now home to one of the largest healthcare and social security schemes in the world.

Indian farmers are innovating and ensuring that the nation is self-reliant, while the government has undertaken extensive reforms and the popular sentiment is to make the country “aatmanirbhar” across all sectors, reflecting in the clarion call of “Garv Se Kaho, Yeh Swadeshi Hai”, he added.

He said, “Over the last 11 years, We The People of India have worked together and achieved many transformations. Our path breaking efforts have empowered people from all across India, especially our Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti and hardworking Annadatas. Over 25 crore people have been removed from the clutches of poverty.”

India is now seen as a bright spot among major global economies, he said.

Modi said when the BJP picked him as its prime ministerial candidate in 2013 for the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 the nation was witnessing a crisis of trust and governance.

He said, “The then UPA Government was synonymous with the worst form of corruption, cronyism and policy paralysis. India was seen as a weak link in the global order. But, the wisdom of the people of India gave our alliance a thumping majority and also ensured that our party got an absolute majority, a first after three long decades.”

Recalling his appointment as Gujarat chief minister, Modi said he took over in very testing circumstances as the state was jolted by a massive earthquake and people’s suffering was made worse as they were hit by a super cyclone, successive droughts and political instability before that.

He said, “Those challenges strengthened the resolve to serve people and rebuild Gujarat with renewed vigour and hope.”

Modi fondly recalled his mother’s suggestions to him as he took over as chief minister.

“When I took oath as Chief Minister, I remember my Mother telling me - I do not have much understanding of your work but I only seek two things. First, you will always work for the poor and second, you will never take a bribe. I also told people that whatever I do will be with the best intent and will be inspired by a vision to serve the very last person in the queue,” he said.