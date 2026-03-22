PM Modi becomes ‘longest-serving head of government in the country’

New Delhi: Top Union ministers on Sunday complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for setting a record of 8,931 days in public life, first as the Gujarat chief minister and now as the Prime Minister, saying this reflects his deep commitment to nation-first governance, in giving rights to the poor and enhancing the nation’s pride on global platforms.



“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now the longest-serving head of a government in India. Pure devotion to the nation and its people defines PM Modi ji,” Defence minister Rajnath Singh said.

Union ministers, including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and BJP chief Nitin Nabin hailed the Prime Minister, saying the “Modi era” has transformed India unrecognisably in setting new landmarks in development.

Defence minister Singh praised Modi, in a post on X, saying his life has been a continuous journey of service -- from his unwavering commitment as the Gujarat CM and his dedicated leadership as the PM.

“Today, he surpasses the 8,930-day record of former Sikkim chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, achieving a historic milestone. With 8,931 days in public office as head of government, this moment reflects his deep commitment to nation-first governance, integrity in action, and tireless service to every citizen.

“Heartiest congratulations to Modi Ji on this remarkable achievement,” he said.

Home minister Amit Shah said Modi’s decades of ‘seva’ (service) have shaped an era of his own.

“Whether it is giving the poor their rights, setting new landmarks in development or enhancing the nation’s pride on global platforms, the Modi era has transformed India unrecognisably,” he said in a post on X.

Shah said fostering “this new India” required a lifetime’s effort and PM Modi gave it. He said serving the nation and its people without taking a holiday for more than 24 years is the manifestation of his sheer commitment.

Health Minister JP Nadda said Modi’s years in government reflect his deep commitment to the country and a constant focus on serving the people.

“Under his leadership, India is moving towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, driven by people-centric policies that have empowered the poor, youth, women, and farmers,” he said.

Today, Nadda said, India stands more confident and influential on the global stage.

BJP president Nitin Nabin said during Modi’s tenure as prime minister, the country has made rapid progress in infrastructure expansion, the digital revolution, effective public welfare schemes, and the direction of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

“The historic public mandates received in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections in 2014, 2019, and 2024 are a testament to the unwavering trust of the countrymen in him,” the BJP chief said in a message in Hindi.

Railways, Information and Broadcasting ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw posted a message in Hindi on X with a picture of the PM on Chenab railway bridge holding the tricolour: “Every moment of time... Is solely and exclusively for the fellow citizen #PradhanSevakModi”.

Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal said with 8,931 days in public life, PM Modi’s journey of “jan seva” reflects an unwavering commitment to inclusive development.