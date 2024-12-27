PM Modi bats for readying youths for emerging tech

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed the need for a futuristic approach to equip youngsters with skills in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning as he highlighted the crucial role they play in

the country’s progress.

Speaking at an event to mark the Veer Bal Diwas, Modi underscored the need to adapt to rapid changes and challenges across various fields, emphasising the government’s “youth-centric” policies and efforts to move in that direction with the start of the new education policy.

With his government marking the journey of the Constitution’s 75 years in a major way, Modi said the Constitution’s principle of equality aligns with the teachings of gurus who advocated the welfare of all.

Modi said his government is committed to supporting young talent and fostering their self-confidence.

“This era has moved beyond machines to machine learning. AI is taking centre stage, and we can see its application replacing conventional software. It is essential to make our youth’s future ready to tackle these challenges,” he said.

He urged the youth to work towards making their respective sectors, be it railways, semiconductors, travel or astronomy, the best.

Remembering the “unparalleled” sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons, the Sahibzadas, he said they chose “unwavering courage and faith over submission to the Mughal Empire’s oppression”.

He noted that Veer Bal Diwas teaches an enduring lesson: “No matter how adverse the circumstances, nothing is greater than the nation’s cause. Every act done in the interest of the nation is an act of valour.”

“More than 300 years ago, on December 26, the Sahibzadas, despite their tender age, displayed unparalleled bravery and sacrificed their lives. They rejected every temptation and endured unimaginable torture, showing that for them, the nation’s cause was supreme,” he said, urging youngsters to draw inspiration from their legacy.

He said India’s strong democracy was built on the bravery and sacrifice of the Sahibzadas.

“The Constitution teaches us that no one is small or big in the country”, he said, adding that this principle aligns with the teachings of our gurus, who advocated for the welfare of all.

The PM also interacted with the winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. Seventeen children from 14 states and Union Territories were honoured for their exceptional contributions in fields like art and culture, bravery, innovation, science and technology,

social service, sports, and environment.

Congratulating the awardees, Modi said: “These children have demonstrated what India’s youth are capable of achieving. I extend my best wishes to all the winners on behalf of the nation.”