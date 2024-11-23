PM Modi attended 31 bilateral meetings with world leaders

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in 31 bilateral meetings and informal interactions with world leaders during his five days of three-country tour, officials said on Friday.

The whirlwind diplomatic engagements included a bilateral meeting with the Nigerian president in Nigeria, 10 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil and nine during Modi’s visit to Guyana.

In Brazil, Modi held bilateral meetings with the leaders of the country, besides those of Indonesia, Portugal, Italy, Norway, France, the UK, Chile, Argentina and Australia. These were marked by his maiden bilateral meetings with Indonesian leader Prabowo Subianto, Portugal’s Luis Montenegro, the UK’s Keir Starmer, Chile’s Gabriel Boric, and Argentina’s Javier Milei, the officials noted.

Modi also had informal interactions and pull-aside meetings in Brazil with the leaders of Singapore, South Korea, Egypt, the USA and Spain and with the heads and executives of various international organisations like Ursula von der Leyen of the European Union; Antonio Guterres of the United Nations; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of the World Trade Organization; Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organization; and Kristalina Georgieva and Gita Gopinath of the IMF.

In Guyana, the officials said, Modi held bilateral meetings with the leaders of Guyana, Dominica, Bahamas, Trinidad & Tobago, Suriname, Barbados, Antigua & Barbuda, Grenada and St Lucia.