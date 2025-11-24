PM Modi at G20 calls for global compact on AI to prevent misuse

Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for a global compact to prevent misuse of artificial intelligence and made a strong pitch for critical technologies to be human-centric, instead of finance-centric.

Addressing the third session of the G20 summit here, Modi also said technology applications should be ‘global’ rather than ‘national’, and based on ‘open source’ rather than ‘exclusive models’.

PM Modi said that this vision has been integrated into India’s technology ecosystem, and the same has resulted in significant benefits, be it in space applications, AI or digital payments, where it is a world leader.

He was addressing the third session of the G20 Summit on the topic “A Fair and a Just Future for All - Critical Minerals; Decent Work; Artificial Intelligence.

We must all ensure that AI is used for global good and its misuse is prevented. To do this, we must create a global compact on

AI based on certain core principles, including effective human oversight, safety-by-design, transparency, and strict restrictions on the use of AI in deepfakes, crime, and terror activities, Modi said.

The Prime Minister said AI systems that impact human life, security, or public trust must be responsible and auditable.

And most importantly, AI should enhance human capabilities, but the ultimate responsibility for decision-making always remains with humans, he added.

Modi said in this age of AI, the approach must rapidly shift from ‘Jobs of Today’ to ‘Capabilities of Tomorrow’.

Unlocking talent mobility is essential for rapid innovation. We made progress on this topic at the Delhi G20. We hope that in the next few years, the G20 will develop a global framework for talent mobility, PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi met Canadian counterpart Mark Carney here on Sunday and they agreed to unlock the potential for deeper cooperation in defence and

space sectors, besides advancing ties in areas such as trade, investment, technology and energy.

Modi also met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and the two leaders discussed ways to bolster bilateral ties in several areas, including trade, investment, technology, AI, space, defence and security.

PM Modi also held talks with Japanese prime minister Sanae Takaichi on the sidelines of the G20

Summit here and discussed bilateral cooperation in areas like innovation, defence and talent mobility. with agency inputs