PM Modi at Anandpur Dham in MP: Government’s policy is to uplift the poor through a spirit of service

Bhopal: Revering selfless service as the highest virtue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed Anandpur Dham in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar district as a beacon of devotion, compassion, and spiritual wisdom.

Addressing thousands during the Vaishakhi Mela and the birth anniversary celebrations of the institution’s revered Swami Advaitanand Maharaj, the Prime Minister lauded the Ashram’s efforts in health, education, agriculture, and environmental upliftment.

“Service is like the sacred Ganga—whoever immerses themselves in it finds meaning in life,” Modi said, describing Anandpur Dham as a land sanctified by saints and free from sorrow. He praised the Anandpur Trust’s work as “exemplary,” noting how barren land had been transformed into fertile greenery through community effort.

“Selfless service connects individuals with society and the nation,” he said. The Prime Minister emphasised the BJP’s commitment to uplifting the poor and the deprived, asserting that his government’s policy is the spirit of service.

“The resolve to uplift the poor and the deprived, the mantra of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas, this spirit of service is today the policy and commitment of the government”, said PM Modi.

PM Modi said India is a land of sages, wise men and saints. “Whenever our country or our society goes through a difficult phase, some sage, some wise man comes to this earth and gives new direction to the society,” the PM said. ‘We can also see a glimpse of this in the life of Pujya Swami Advaitanand Maharaj Ji. There was a time when acharyas like Adi Shankaracharya explained the profound knowledge of Advait Philosophy”, the PM also said.

The Prime Minister underscored his government’s commitment to social welfare, citing schemes that provide free food grains, clean water, housing, and healthcare.

The PM announced that comprehensive development initiatives would be undertaken for the Anandpur region, with special emphasis on preserving its heritage and promoting handloom crafts such as the famed Chanderi sarees. He also assured that the Ram Van Gaman Path—linked with the footsteps of Lord Ram—would be developed in Madhya Pradesh.

“Madhya Pradesh is amazing, surprising, and spiritually rich,” PM Modi said, expressing confidence that Anandpur Dham will continue to inspire the nation’s journey toward a developed India by 2047.

Modi offered prayers, performed aarti at Anand Sarovar, and paid homage to the institution’s revered saints.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav echoed the spirit of compassion. “Service to the poor is the truest form of worship,” he said, crediting Anandpur Dham for demonstrating how service can transform lives and society. “We are committed to creating such centers of service across Madhya Pradesh,” he added, promising that cows, too, would be served with reverence.

CM Yadav said preparations are underway for Simhastha 2028, with a twin focus on cultural preservation and regional development.