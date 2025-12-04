PM Modi asks Bengal BJP MPs to avoid controversy over SIR

Kolkata: Amid the ongoing row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised BJP MPs not to stoke “unnecessary controversy” around the process as the party gears up for the 2026 Assembly elections.

According to state BJP sources, the Prime Minister sought detailed, direct feedback from MPs during a meeting on Wednesday. “SIR is only about ensuring that eligible voters are included and those who are not eligible are removed,” the PM said, adding that the process should not be “overcomplicated”.

The Prime Minister also asked MPs to remain confident and focused as the BJP intensifies its efforts to take on the ruling Trinamool Congress in the run-up to 2026. Without naming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee or the TMC, Modi cautioned them against getting distracted by the Opposition’s narrative and reminded them of the BJP’s steady rise in Bengal—from just three MLAs in 2011 to a significantly stronger tally in 2016 and beyond.

“We have to work hard and ensure victory in Bengal,” he told the delegation, appreciating their efforts on the ground while urging leaders to continue their campaign against the TMC.

PM Modi also reviewed local issues, including the recent attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu. He stressed the need for MPs to stay closely connected with their constituencies, understand ground realities and strengthen outreach as part of the party’s election strategy.