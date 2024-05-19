PM Modi arrives in Odisha to address poll rallies today

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived here on a two-day visit to Odisha to campaign for BJP candidates in simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state.



After his arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, Modi went to Odisha BJP’s headquarters where he was scheduled to hold a meeting with the party’s state leaders and would stay the night at the Raj Bhavan.

As his cavalcade moved towards the party office, people, gathered on both sides of the road, cheered for the prime minister and waved cutouts of the BJP’s poll symbol ‘lotus’. As soon as Modi arrived at party’s state headquarters, he was given a ceremonial welcome by Odisha BJP leaders.The PM is scheduled to leave Bhubaneswar around 7.25 am on Monday for Puri and visit Sri Jagannath temple there.