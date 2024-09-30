PM Modi appreciates MP’s Chhatarpur women’s SHG for water conservation and growing fruit-forest

Bhopal: In his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ monthly radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the efforts of women of a Self-Help Group (SHG) in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district. The women successfully transformed wasteland by growing a ‘Fruit-Forest’ while conserving a pond.



Addressing the 114th edition of the programme, the Prime Minister highlight various initiatives focused on water conservation. He especially commended the work of two SHGs from the Chhatarpur and Dindori districts of the state.

Modi emphasised that, in some places, women women’s power enhances water conservation efforts, and in other cases, water conservation strengthens women’s empowerment.

“I came across two inspiring efforts from Madhya Pradesh, where the work of women in Chhatarpur’s Khonp village is particularly commendable. When a large pond in the village began to dry up., these women took the initiative to revive it,” said PM Modi.

The women of ‘Hari Bagiya ‘(HB)’ SHG removed a large amount of silt from the pond and used it to cultivate a fruit forest on barren land. Thanks to their hard work, the pond not only filled with water, but the yield from the fruit forest also increased significantly, the PM noted.

MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav listened to the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program at the CM’s residence.

He praised the women efforts for water conservation in the Chhatarpur and Dindori districts as both commendable and inspiring.

The CM expressed confidence that people across the country and the state will be encouraged to join similar efforts happening around them.

The initiative was initially taken three years ago by the then-collector of Chhatarpur, Sandeep G R, currently the DM of Sagar district, engaging the women of the SHG in this commendable work.

Sandeep G R, a 2013 batch IAS officer is known for taking initiatives in various fields such as women empowerment, education, environment, water conservation, implementation of government policies and programmes.

During his tenure as collector of Chhatarpur, he has introduced many innovative ideas.

“A lush green fruit forest, with guava, mango, Jamun, lemon, jackfruit, drumstick and more. has developed on six acres of barren land in the village. The SHG has begun earning income by selling the fruits”, said Koushalya Rajak, head of HB group.

Sandeep G R also led a campaign to remove encroachments from ponds across Chhatarpur district and rejuvenated 143 water bodies with public participation, focusing on repairing feeder channels of the ancient ponds.

In a similarly initiative in Raipura Village of Dindori district, the women of Sharda Ajeevika SHG constructed a large water body that significantly raised the groundwater level considerably.

The PM mentioned that the SHG has also started fish farming in the

pond, benefitting from this new livelihood venture.